Penn Vet holds graduation for working dogs

Earlier today, the Penn Vet Working Dog Center held a ceremony for its newest canine graduates.

The ceremony consisted of remarks given by staff, and live detection demonstrations.

The center, opened in 2012, is the country’s leading research and educational center designed to train dogs in scent-detection. It was opened on the anniversary of 9/11, so each dog is named after a victim or a working dog that assisted after the attacks. The center offers basic training as well as a K9 Basic Handler Patrol School and a Scent Detector School specifically for dogs who will work in law enforcement.

There were three graduates in today’s ceremony. German Shepherd Jerry, who graduated from the center’s foundational training program for narcotics detection, is set to assist Officer Bryan Nawoschik at the Norristown Police Department.

Another German Shepherd named Fearghas, who also graduated from the center’s foundational training program, has a concentration in detecting explosives. He is set to join the Lower Merion Police Department, where he will work with Officer Stephen Patton.

Today’s final graduate, a Belgian Malinois named Kilo, finished with a degree in narcotics detection. Kilo will help Officer Tanya Ganoe of SEPTA Transit Police.

For more information about the Penn Vet Working Dog Center, go to www.vet.upenn.edu/working-dog-center.