Philadelphia police officer charged in alleged road rage shooting

- A Philadelphia police officer has been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged road rage shooting last year.

Police Officer Ross Scott surrendered himself to the Philadelphia Police Department’s Internal Affairs Unit Thursday as a result of an investigation conducted by the department.

Police say in May of 2016, Officer Scott was off-duty operating his motorcycle northbound on Broad Street. Officer Scott proceeded towards the intersection of Tioga Street at the same time as a green Chevy Monte Carlo was traveling southbound in the 3500 block of North Broad Street.

According to police, at the intersection the operator of the Monte Carlo turned left in front of Officer Scott’s motorcycle, causing him to collide with the passenger side of the vehicle. Police say at the point of impact, Officer Scott was thrown from his motorcycle, flipped over the hood and landed on the highway. Based on surveillance video, Officer Scott immediately removed a firearm, and, from a kneeling position facing the driver’s window, pointed his weapon at the driver’s window, according to investigators.

Police say due to Officer Scott’s alleged actions, the driver of the Monte Carlo fled eastbound on Tioga Street. At that time, Officer Scott discharged his weapon three times at the vehicle as it fled, according to police.

As a result of this investigation Officer Ross Scott, 43 years old, and a 9-year veteran of the Department assigned to the 22nd District was arrested charged with four counts of: Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault, Recklessly Endangering Another Person and Possession of an Instrument of Crime.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross has suspended Ross Scott for 30 days with the intent to dismiss at the end of the 30 days.