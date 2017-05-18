Boy treated at CHOP for leukemia enters hospice care

- The parents of a young boy treated for leukemia at CHOP made a heartbreaking announcement. They shared the news that 7-year-old Jackson's leukemia returned and they have decided to go forward with hospice care in Florida.

Jackson, 7, was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia back in August 2015. After years of failed treatments, the Florida family came all the way to Philadelphia for an experimental TCell Therapy at CHOP. In April, Jackson's parents posted a video sharing a special announcement. They had just received word from their doctor that Jackson's TCell Therapy was successful and he was cancer-free.

His parents, Regina Failla and Eric Hunter, started a Facebook page called 'Action 4 Jackson' to provide updates on his progress to friends and family, which quickly grew to a following of over 11,000 people.

Sadly, on Tuesday they made a devastating announcement that the cancer returned. They asked everyone to keep them in their prayers.

The family is holding an opened prayer service at chapel of Conwell-Egan.