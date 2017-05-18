Victim killed in Times Square crash was 18-year-old tourist

NEW YORK (FOX5NY) - The tourist killed when a man drove into a crowd in New York City's Times Square was identified as a Michigan teenager on vacation.

18-year-old Alyssa Elsman from Portage, Michigan was reportedly visiting the city with her family when tragedy hit, according to the NY Post.

Elsman and her 13-year-old sister both on the sidewalk when the speeding car crashed into them and at least 20 others. One of Elsman's last social media posts was a video from Times Square recorded earlier on Thursday.

Administrators at Portage Public Schools told Fox 17 in Grand Rapids that Elsman graduated from Portage Central High School in 2016. The school was going to have counselors available to students on Friday.

Four others suffered critical injuries when the speeding car came the wrong direction down 7th Avenue. It jumped onto a sidewalk and drove for three blocks while plowing into pedestrians, authorities said. The car eventually crashed and caught fire.

Pedestrians chased and captured the driver as he tried to run away from the scene. The incident happened just before noon on a hot, clear day that had brought crowds of tourists and Manhattan workers into the area.