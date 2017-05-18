Father makes plea to find son's killer

An aspiring hip hop dancer was gunned down on the streets of Philadelphia. Nine months later, his killer is still on the loose and his father's heart remains broken.

"I talk to him,” says Anthony Robinson of the living room shrine he built to his murdered son. “I pray."

That shrine greets Robinson each and every morning.

"Because I'm not going to forget him,” Robinson told FOX 29's Bruce Gordon. “It's my job to make sure that whoever did this to him-- whoever's involved with harming my son-- they're brought to justice."

Robinson’s son, 21-year-old Nycier Bellamy, was gunned down on the evening of last August 20th, at G and Hilton in Philadelphia’s Kensington section. Nine months later, there has been no arrest and little apparent progress in the case. Nycier's murder seems to be killing his father, a little bit at a time.

"I struggle,” said Robinson. “I have good days and bad days. Some days I cry all day. Some days I get angry."

"If my phone rings at a certain time of night, I start shaking,” he said, remembering the call that notified him of the shooting.

Robinson says the lack of closure leaves him feeling haunted-- like he's living a nightmare from which he cannot awaken.

"I'm on a bus, and I'm looking at everybody on the bus wondering, 'did you hurt my son?' I'm suspicious of everybody-- I trust no one."

Nycier was an aspiring hip hop dancer-- he made money performing in subways or at clubs.

But he was also a dad-- with a one year old son and a newborn at the time of his murder-- Javion is now nine months old-- and will never know his father.

Robinson says what adds to his pain, is the feeling that Philly police have given up on the case. He claims he's hit the streets to gather information and has passed it on top investigators, but has not heard back from cops since last October.

When reached by FOX 29, a police spokesman would say only that the murder of Bellamy is still an “active investigation.”

What does Robinson want from police probing his son’s death?

"Acknowledgement,” said Robinson. “That he mattered."