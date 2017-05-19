Free Dunkin' Donuts frozen coffee taste test today

Dunkin' Donuts is offering guests free samples of their Frozen Dunkin' Coffee on Friday from 10am to 2pm. In addition, the restaurant chain is running a contest that gives away $1000 and more.

Frozen coffee is one of Dunkin' Donuts newest coffee beverages, and customers enrolled in the DD Perks Rewards program will earn a free beverage with a purchase of Dunkin' Frozen Coffee on Friday.

In addition, the brand will have a one-day-only Snapchat Geofilter for Frozen Friday.

The brand's contest is called "Freeze the Day with $1K" where select customers will be surprised with $1,000, a prize pack, and a summer's supply of the new frozen coffee.

Dunkin' Donuts introduced Frozen Dunkin' Coffee at the beginning of May as a permanent addition to its coffee lineup.