South Philadelphia man charged in drug overdose deaths: Sources

- Police sources say a 45-year-old South Philadelphia man stands charged tonight in the drug overdose deaths of two Queen Village residents. It's the first such case filed in Philadelphia under a new state law.

The two victims died of drug overdoses in early April in an apartment at 4th and Bainbridge. Joseph Massimino Jr. is now charged with their deaths after detectives linked a unique drug concoction, phone messages and drug containers to Massimino.

When police raided Massimino's Mountain Street home they seized over $200,000 in heroin, crystal meth, barbiturates and marijuana. They also found over $7,000 in cash and two guns.