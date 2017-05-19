Police: Young mom shot, killed in Darby Borough home News Police: Young mom shot, killed in Darby Borough home Police say a man is in custody in connection with the shooting death of his girlfriend.

According to police, early Friday morning, 26-year-old Crystalyn Thomas was shot once by her boyfriend 31-year-old Edward Moses Jr.

Cops say Thomas' little girl and little boy were in the house at the time of the murder. According to sources, Moses is the father of the boy.

The exact motive is not yet known but police call it a clear and senseless case of domestic violence and credit neighbors for stepping up with information.



"As we were standing out front, people were walking up to us and saying, 'I know this.' Just piece after piece as it was progressing, neighbors coming up before we even knocked on doors. That's how in 7 and a half hours, we were able to make an arrest in this homicide," Darby Borough Police Chief Robert Smythe said.

Police expect the suspect to be formally arraigned on the charges tomorrow morning.

