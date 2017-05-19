NJ boy keeps positive attitude after suffering massive stroke News NJ boy suffers massive stroke All parents can understand the fear and pain of a child getting sick and that’s exactly what happened to a New Jersey family when their young son suffered a stroke. But our Bill Anderson spoke to them and not only found a family that never accepted the somewhat bleak prognosis but he also found a child whose positive attitude is helping him overcome the odds and today do what nobody expected, For Goodness Sake!

- All parents can understand the fear and pain of a child getting sick and that’s exactly what happened to a New Jersey family when their young son suffered a stroke. But our Bill Anderson spoke to them and not only found a family that never accepted the somewhat bleak prognosis but he also found a child with a positive attitude.

“With a brain injury you never know what the outcome is gonna be, so we were given the worst possible news for him," his mom said.

Wendi Shweiger is talking about her son Chase and the worst news happened on this day a few years ago when her son’s and her family’s lives changed.

“He suffered a massive stroke on his left side. He was completely paralyzed on the right side of his body. He couldn’t walk, talk, eat, lift his head, really do anything,” Wendi said.

Just three years ago, after a massive stroke doctors thought that 10-year-old Chase may never walk again, but today he ran.

Today, happens to be field day at his school where the school is split into two teams that compete against each other in relay races and sporting games. Chase is participating when we didn’t even think he’d be able to walk again.

He still moves around with a noticeable limp and has weakness on his right side but when you remember that 3 years ago today he couldn’t lift his head what he did today was impressive.

“I’m amazed, he’s truly a miracle, I still get emotional talking about it today. Its been three years but I love the fact that he’s able to participate, Wendi said.

He’s only 10 but you can immediately see that his positive attitude is definitely aiding his recovery. He ran, did a relay race and threw balls at targets. What he didn’t want to do is a lot of talking because he just seems to think he’s doing what he’s supposed to do.

“I feel pretty great and I’ll never give up," Chase said.

Through rehab and naysayers nothing has distracted Chase from his dreams. He kind of wants to be like another Chase we all know.

“I wanna play baseball professionally, I wanna be just like Chase Utley," Chase said.

Chase might just end up being an example for those facing the scary path of stroke rehab whether old or young. Believe and keep going.