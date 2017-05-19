Man and child wounded in Kensington shooting

- Police are investigating a double shooting which left a 1-year-old and a 25-year-old man wounded on the 3300 block of Malta Street in Kensington.

It happened around 9:15 p.m. Friday.

According to police, a 1-year-old was shot four times. He was taken to Saint Christopher's Hospital and listed in critical condition. Police say a 25-year-old man was shot once in the knee. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he's in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made.

