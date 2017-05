Crews are searching the Delaware River for a 16-year-old boy who went in for a swim, but didn't resurface.

Rescue divers, boats, and helicopters scoured the water at Pleasant Hill Park on Linden Avenue throughout the night Friday.

The teenager went into the river around 10:30 p.m. Friday with four friends, but officials say he got pulled under by the current.

The boy's father told police his son was not a good swimmer.

Crews will resume the search Saturday morning.