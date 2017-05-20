Bucks County man faces animal cruelty charges

Posted:May 20 2017 01:05PM EDT

Updated:May 20 2017 01:05PM EDT

PERKASIE, Pa. (WTXF) - Police in Perkasie say a local man is facing animal cruelty charges.

Witnesses claimed they saw Christopher Lee Goolsby swinging his pit bull terrier by the leash, and dragging the dog by his hind legs. 

Police responded to the scene on the 400 block of East Walnut Street Thursday, where officers found the dog in serious distress. 

According to police, the dog passed away soon after. 

Goolsby was taken into custody and remains behind bars at the Bucks County Correctional Facility. 

App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories