Bucks County man faces animal cruelty charges

- Police in Perkasie say a local man is facing animal cruelty charges.

Witnesses claimed they saw Christopher Lee Goolsby swinging his pit bull terrier by the leash, and dragging the dog by his hind legs.

Police responded to the scene on the 400 block of East Walnut Street Thursday, where officers found the dog in serious distress.

According to police, the dog passed away soon after.

Goolsby was taken into custody and remains behind bars at the Bucks County Correctional Facility.