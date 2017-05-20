5-year-old saves parents from overdose

(INSIDE EDITION)--Ohio Police said a 5-year-old boy saved his parents' lives after getting help while they were both passed out from a drug overdose.
The young boy walked five blocks on Thursday at 5 a.m. in Middleton to his grandparents house and told them “his parents were dead."
Police officers arrived and went the 5-year-old boy’s home to find both of his parents had overdosed on heroin.
A 3-month-old baby was also unattended in a car seat in the home, according to the report.
Police revived both parents.
“This 5 year old child, a hero, saved 3 lives today,” police wrote on their Facebook page. “How can something so awesome be so sad all at the same time?”
The 5-year-old was given a badge for his bravery.
Both parents were charged with child endangerment. Police have not released their names.
“We are sick and tired of some people not caring about their kids enough to allow this to happen,” police added.