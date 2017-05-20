5-year-old saves parents from overdose

(INSIDE EDITION)--Ohio Police said a 5-year-old boy saved his parents' lives after getting help while they were both passed out from a drug overdose.

The young boy walked five blocks on Thursday at 5 a.m. in Middleton to his grandparents house and told them “his parents were dead."

Police officers arrived and went the 5-year-old boy’s home to find both of his parents had overdosed on heroin.

A 3-month-old baby was also unattended in a car seat in the home, according to the report.

Police revived both parents.

“This 5 year old child, a hero, saved 3 lives today,” police wrote on their Facebook page. “How can something so awesome be so sad all at the same time?”

The 5-year-old was given a badge for his bravery.

Both parents were charged with child endangerment. Police have not released their names.