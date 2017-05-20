Twin sisters celebrate 100th birthday with adorable photo shoot

(INSIDE EDITION) - These twins celebrated their 100th birthday the way they spent their entire lives: hand in hand.

Local photographer Camila Lima captured centenarians Maria Pignaton Pontin and Paulina Pignaton Pandolfi of Ibiraçu, Brazil, wearing fluffy skirts and surrounded by flowers.

“They were very excited,” Lima told InsideEdition.com. “They did everything I asked and did not complain about tiredness.”

Both women are great-grandparents. Pontin has five children, 12 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. Pandolfi has six children, 19 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren.

Lima said that Pandolfi has survived bowel cancer and two heart attacks, each time being supported by her sister, who's enjoyed overall good health.

Lima joked that the pair tends to stand up for each other in times of trouble, but when life's going a little smoother, “they do not agree on anything.”

She said when she heard about the women, she knew she had to invite them for a photo shoot.

Lima said she loves photographing the elderly, especially elderly couples, and hopes their happiness will inspire younger generations.