Delaware man arrested after stealing panties during home invasion

- Delaware State Police and the Laurel Police officers arrested a man right after he broke into a home and stole a pair of women's underwear on Friday.

It happened just before 5 a.m. near the 30000 block of Penn Street.

Police responded to the scene after receiving a 911 call that someone had broken into a home.

After investigating. officials say the two female victims were inside the home when they heard a strange noise and hid in a bedroom.

The suspect allegedly tried to get into the room, but the women were able to escape through a window and ran to a neighbor where they called 911.

Responding officers located the suspect after a witness saw him leaving the area suspiciously.

Tyrone M. Jenkins-Heath, Jr., 21, of Laurel, was taken into custody after officers found him holding women's underwear that belonged to one of the victims.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.