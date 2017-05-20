11 injured in Ridge Ave deck collapse

- Philadelphia Police responded to an unusual incident on the 8800 block of Ridge Avenue on Saturday night.

At 8:45 p.m., 11 people were injured when a rear deck collapsed at an Anthony Lane apartment. There were 16 people on the deck at the time.

The homeowners, a 54-year-old man and 51-year-old woman, were transported to Roxborough Memorial Hospital, both with back and arm pain.

Nine other people are slated to receive transportation to hospitals for non-life threatening injuries. L&I is on location.