3 Dead in Overbrook Fire

- 3 family members have died after a fire broke out in their home in the Overbrook section.

Firefighters say the flames broke out on the first floor of a home on the 5400 block of Diamond Street just before 5 am.

The fire was under control around 5:30 am.

They were able to rescue 1 person from the building, and is now recovering at the hospital.



Firemen also tell us they believe that the home did not have any smoke detectors.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

