Rowhome fire kills 3, leaves 4th in hospital News Rowhome fire kills 3, leaves 4th in hospital An early morning fire that broke out just before 5am ended with three relatives dead. Police say the victims were trapped inside an Overbrook rowhome when it caught fire.

- An early morning fire that broke out just before 5am ended with three relatives dead.

Police say the victims were trapped inside an Overbrook rowhome when it caught fire.

First responders raced to the scene on the 5400 block of Diamond Street.

They say they found heavy flames shooting out the back and four people inside. They think the fire started on the first floor.

The victims were an 84-year-old man, a 70-year-old woman, and her 30-year-old son. They were trapped inside.

A 19-year-old man rushed to the hospital is the only one alive and that’s because he jumped out a window and broke a leg. He’s in stable condition.

Officials say the house did not have any smoke detectors.

Neighbors told FOX 29's Jennifer Joyce the woman was a community leader and involved in anti-violence events.

The fire is now out and under investigation, but does not appear suspicious.