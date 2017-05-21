Police shoot, kill alleged pharmacy gunman/robber

- A clerk was wounded during a Sunday morning pharmacy robbery but in the end, the suspect rammed two police cars, pointed his gun at police, and was shot to death.

Allentown Police say it started at the Whitehall Pharmacy at 4117 Main Street.

The clerk at the pharmacy was shot and police say the “suspect fled toward Allentown in a white pickup truck.”

They spotted it at 10th and Chew streets, and tried to stop it, since it matched the description.

Instead, the driver escaped. Police say they “radioed ahead for help and in the course of fleeing police, the white pickup truck rammed two Allentown police cars and was eventually stopped at 19th and Green streets.”

Then, authorities say, “When Allentown police attempted to secure the suspect, he pointed his gun at Allentown police. Allentown police fired and hit the suspect. The suspect died from his wounds.”

The case is under investigation.

The pharmacy clerk is in serious condition and awaiting surgery.

One officer suffered a minor injury from his car being rammed by the suspect.