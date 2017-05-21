Plane forced to make emergency landing in Chester Co.

- Emergency crews in Chester County are reporting a plane had to make an emergency landing near West Chester.

Authorities said it happened just after 2pm Sunday near Route 322 (Downingtown Pike) and Frank Road, which is just to the north.

They also report luckily, there were no injuries.

They have not reported the type of plane, how many people were on board, or where it was headed.

DEVELOPING NEWS: Stay with Fox29.com and FOX 29 News at 6 for updates as we get more information.