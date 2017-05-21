First family tours Saudi royal palace, women's heads uncovered [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption President Donald Trump with wife Melania (uncovered hair circled), Ivanka Trump (uncovered hair also circled) and Jared Kushner News First family tours Saudi royal palace, women’s heads uncovered President Trump and wife Melania, with his daughter Ivanka and husband Jared Kushner, toured the royal palace as part of their visit to Saudi Arabia.

President Trump and wife Melania, with his daughter Ivanka and husband Jared Kushner, toured the royal palace as part of their visit to Saudi Arabia.

First lady Melania Trump and first daughter Ivanka Trump got some attention – not for what they said – but for their decisions not to cover their heads while meeting with officials from the conservative government.

Under the kingdom's strict dress code for women, Saudi women and most female visitors are required to wear a loose, black robe in public.

Also, most women in Saudi Arabia cover their hair and faces with veils.

But head coverings aren't required for foreigners and most western women go without.

Two years ago, citizen Donald Trump admonished then-first lady Michelle Obama for going bare-headed during a visit with former President Obama.