Woman arrested for using mace on employees

(INSIDE EDITION)--A woman was charged after she allegedly sprayed employees at a Minnesota fast-food restaurant with Mace.
Eiram Chanel Amir Dixon, 25, reportedly went through the drive-thru at Wendy’s on Thursday and an argument about her fries being stale ensued.
During the argument, Dixon reached through the drive-thru window and then an employee threw a soda at her, employees told police.
Dixon then allegedly grabbed Mace from her car and sprayed it through the drive-thru window, according to police.
The manager of the restaurant was hit directly in the face and another employee was also hit, according to CBS.
Dixon is charged with use of tear gas to immobilize.