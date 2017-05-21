Woman arrested for using mace on employees

(INSIDE EDITION)--A woman was charged after she allegedly sprayed employees at a Minnesota fast-food restaurant with Mace.

Eiram Chanel Amir Dixon, 25, reportedly went through the drive-thru at Wendy’s on Thursday and an argument about her fries being stale ensued.

During the argument, Dixon reached through the drive-thru window and then an employee threw a soda at her, employees told police.

Dixon then allegedly grabbed Mace from her car and sprayed it through the drive-thru window, according to police.

The manager of the restaurant was hit directly in the face and another employee was also hit, according to CBS.