Babysitter charged after children crash her car

(INSIDE EDITION) --A South Carolina woman was arrested after the two children she was watching went on a joyride in her car and crashed into a tree.

A 9-year-old boy and his 6-year-old sister reportedly told police that their babysitter, Mary Frances Harmon, 30, told them she was going to leave them unattended to meet someone.

In court, however, Harmon said the children took the car keys while she was in the shower and she didn’t notice until she got out, according to reports.

A neighbor said that the 9-year-old waved at her while he drove the vehicle.