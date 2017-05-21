Man critically wounded after being tased by police

- Police say a man is in critical condition after being tased by officers on Sunday evening.

According to the Philadelphia police, officers were responding to a domestic assault around 6 p.m. While placing the man involved under arrest, he allegedly became combative.

When police were unable to handcuff the man, a taser was used. Police say the man then fell and became unresponsive.

Officers immediately performed CPR while awaiting an ambulance.

The man was taken to Temple hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.