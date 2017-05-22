Police: Delaware State trooper shoots boyfriend who was beating her News Police: Delaware State trooper shoots boyfriend who was beating her A late night shooting in Wilmington involved a Delaware State trooper and her boyfriend.

Police told FOX 29’s Steve Keeley the boyfriend started severely beating her at about 11pm Sunday in the 3200 block of Champions Drive, but she was able to get her service weapon and fire a shot, hitting him in his chest.

Authorities say they found her "severely battered" and they're "collecting evidence at the scene to determine the circumstances surrounding this incident."

Both were taken to the hospital. Their conditions have not been released.

Her work vehicle had been backed in to her driveway. His Lexus from Maryland was towed away.

Neighbors said the trooper is a great person, in her 40s, with two high school-age kids who were not believed to be home.