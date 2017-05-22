Police: 4 car crash kills driver responsible, 3 others hurt News Police: 4 car crash kills driver responsible, 3 others hurt One person was killed and three others injured after a multi-car crash in Juniata Park.

Officials said four cars were involved and FOX 29’s Lauren Johnson reports speed was a factor.

The crash happened at about 8:15pm Sunday along the 900 block of E. Hunting Park Avenue, near I Street.

That’s when police said a man was speeding his Honda eastbound on Hunting Park.

Witnesses say he lost control and involved other cars.

He was killed. The survivors were taken to different hospitals.

Police are investigating exactly what happened and whether the victim was under the influence.