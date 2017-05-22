SEPTA Regional Rail construction in Delaware into July

- SEPTA says Amtrak repairs are going to be causing delays along the Wilmington/Newark Regional Rail Line for more than a month.

Monday, Amtrak will start replacing more than 14,000 rail ties and track in the five miles between Wilmington and Claymont.

It’s scheduled to continue until July 2, and available Amtrak and SEPTA track space will be reduced until then.

SEPTA says northbound trains departing Newark and Wilmington may operate up to 20 minutes later than regularly scheduled during the week -- and southbound trains making stops at Wilmington, Churchmans Crossing and Newark may operate up to 20 minutes after departing Claymont.

Saturday, DART buses will operate in place of trains between Claymont and Wilmington stations.

Also, there will be adjustments to specific trains:

-- Train #1295 (toward Newark) will not operate. Customers should use Trains #1293 (departing Suburban at 4:51am) or #1203 (departing Suburban at 5:38am).

-- Train #9230 (departing Newark at 8:28am) will stop at Eddystone Station.

-- Train #2720 (departing Newark at 8:58am) will operate Express from Marcus Hook to University City Station. As an alternate, customers should use Trains #9230 (departing Marcus Hook at 9:02am) or #222 (departing Marcus Hook at 10:02am).

-- Train #5249 (departing Suburban at 4:49pm) will terminate at Marcus Hook. This train will not stop at Claymont Station.

Starting this weekend, customers should click here and refer to a special DART bus timetable.

That’s because northbound buses will depart Wilmington Station 25 minutes earlier than regularly scheduled trains, and commuters will transfer to regularly scheduled trains at Claymont.

Southbound trains will arrive at Claymont at the regularly scheduled times. Then, commuters will have five minutes to transfer to DART Buses for continued service to Wilmington.

On Memorial Day, buses will replace all trains between Wilmington and Claymont.

Click here for a new timetable effective Monday, May 22.

SEPTA customers can always click here for System Status, real-time service information.