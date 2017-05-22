Help police find missing man who suffers from schizophrenia

- Police are asking for help finding an endangered man who suffers from schizophrenia.

They announced 64-year-old James Milice was last seen last Wednesday, May 17, at his home in the 1200 block of Ludlow Street.

James is 6’0″ tall, weighing 150lbs, with a tall thin build. He has a light complexion, brown eyes, black and gray hair.

He was last seen wearing an unknown color button-up shirt and tan khakis.

He’s also known to frequent the area of 15th and Market streets.

Anyone with information on where James Milice may be is asked to call the Central Detective Division at 215-686-3183/3184, or call 911.