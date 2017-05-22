White nationalist loses DC-area gym membership after confrontation

- White nationalist leader Richard Spencer is no longer a member of his gym.

He had his membership revoked after a Georgetown professor confronted him over his extremist views gym in Alexandria, Virginia, last Wednesday.

Georgetown University associate professor Christine Fair has faced harassment from Spencer’s supporters over Twitter after tweeting on Thursday Spencer had been “ousted” from the gym.

On her personal Tumblr blog, Fair shared her account of the incident.

“First, I want to note that this man is a supreme coward,” Fair wrote. “When I approached this flaccid, sorry excuse of a man and asked ‘Are you Richard Spencer?’ this pendulous poltroon said ‘No. I am not.’” Fair continued to berate Spencer for his “hate mongering” and “alt-right views” before being asked by the manager of the gym to leave -- while Spencer was allowed to stay and finish his workout.

In an interview with Buzzfeed News, Fair stated she believed the decision to revoke Spencer’s gym membership was a “business decision”, citing the gym could be sued by its employees “for being subjected to this man due to his public hate mongering.”

Spencer commented on the incident in an interview with Buzzfeed News, where he explained he’d hoped to avoid an argument by refusing to confirm his identity to Fair. “I don’t come to the gym to do politics. But she started screeching and yelling all this stuff,” Spencer told Buzzfeed News, adding that the other patrons asked her to stop.

Spencer said he didn’t know why the gym revoked his membership.

“I was a well-behaved member of this gym, I did not cause any controversy,” Spencer said

However, he also retweeted a racist comment about the incident. Spencer is the president of the National Policy Institute, a white nationalist think tank that is credited with coining the phrase “alt-right.” He was in headlines recently having participated in a protest against the removal of Confederate statues in Charlottesville, Virginia.

At the time of writing, Old Town Sport & Health gym has declined to comment on the incident.