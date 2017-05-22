Big game hunter crushed and killed by wounded elephant

HWANGE NATIONAL PARK, ZIMBABWE (Fox 32 News) - A big game hunter was crushed to death by a wounded elephant during a hunt in Zimbabwe.

Theunis Botha, 51, was leading the hunt near Hwange National Park when the hunters accidentally walked into a group of breeding elephants, the Telegraph reported.

Three of the elephants charged at the hunters. Another elephant charged at Botha and grabbed him with her trunk. Another hunter shot the elephant and she collapsed on top of Botha.

Botha's website, Theunis Botha Big Game Safaris and Hounds, features hundreds of photos of himself with happy clients showing off dead leopards and dead elephants.

He was from South Africa.