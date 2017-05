- President Trump may have taken center stage in his first trip overseas.

Sunday, in the Saudi capital Riyadh, he spoke to a large crowd including Saudi King Salman.

But a member of his team seemingly caught an unexpected nap.

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross was caught "dozing off" during the speech, while sitting right next to president's daughter, White House advisor Ivanka.

No repercussions have been announced.