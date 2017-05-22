Police: Missing woman, 27, may be down the shore

Missing: Tayrn Ann DelRicci
Posted:May 22 2017 11:24AM EDT

Updated:May 22 2017 11:46AM EDT

MEDFORD, N.J. (WTXF) - A 27-year-old woman has been missing for more than two weeks and police are asking for your help finding her.

Medford police say Tayrn Ann DelRicci last spoke to family members back on May 7 and according to police, “alluded to her being in the Long Beach Island area.”

But investigators determined a few nights earlier -- May 4 at 11:08pm -- DelRicci was at a 7-Eleven on Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City.

DelRicci is described as 5'3" tall, weighing 105 lbs, with dirty blond/brown hair, and a fair complexion.

Anyone with any information on where DelRicci may be should call Medford police at 609-267-8300 or the anonymous citizen tipline at 609-714-0302.

