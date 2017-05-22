Used clothing store gets children's clothes containing pot

- Donating clothes the less fortunate is always a good thing to do, but someone dropping off some used children's clothes apparently inadvertently donated more than 100 grams of marijuana to a suburban Minneapolis shop.

The Maplewood Police Department posted a photo of the surprise donation to the Once Upon a Child store on Facebook, with an invitation to the owner to come in and claim it.

Not surprisingly, no one has come forward yet.

The drug was divided up into dozens of little plastic bags. Police Chief Paul Schnell says because it was packaged for distribution or sale, its owner -- if identified -- could face a felony charge that would carry a sentence of more than a year in jail.