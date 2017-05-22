Community mourns teen fatally struck by tree on camping trip

- A metro Atlanta teenager has passed away after a tree fell on her and severely injured her during a camping trip last week.

Joelle Dalgleish, a sophomore at Harrison High School in Kennesaw, died Sunday morning, according to school officials. She died two days after a tree snapped and fell on her at a state park Friday night.

App users: Click here to watch story



Following Dalgleish's death, Harrison High School Principal Ashlynn Campbell released a letter to Harrison families on the school's website. It reads, in part:

"With a heavy heart, I must inform you that we have unexpectedly lost a member of our Harrison family. Joelle Dalgleish, a 10th grader, passed away on Sunday, May 21, 2017, following a tragic accident when a tree fell on her at a campground on Friday night.

Joelle was a valued member of the Harrison community. She was on our school's cross-country team. We will remember Joelle as a generous young lady, whose smile and infectious laughter brought happiness to many students and teachers at our school. Joelle was a dedicated student and well loved by her peers and teachers.

On behalf of all members of the Harrison staff, our deepest condolences are with the Dalgleish family and friends during this difficult time. We know that Joelle’s friends and classmates will be deeply saddened, and we are prepared to help students as needed."

Principal Campbell said grief counselors will be on hand at Harrison High as Dalgleish's classmates cope with her sudden death.

Her family released a copy of her final blog post from before she left for the camping trip.

App Users click here to watch Joelle's final blog post



"Just know that we are here to support all of our Hoyas," Campbell said.

Family,friends,classmates mourn death of Cobb Co student Joelle Dalgleish.She died after tree fell on her Friday while camping @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/ahICC5MvzG — Deidra Dukes (@DeidraDukesFOX5) May 22, 2017

A community vigil for Dalgleish is planned for Monday evening. Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.