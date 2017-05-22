Officer injured breaking up fights between teens

- A Philadelphia police officer was injured after breaking up fights between teens in the city's Juniata Park neighborhood.

Two fights happened in the areas of O and Erie and O and Luzerne around 3:30 p.m. Monday

Police say one teen took the baton from one of the officers who stepped. Police say it was a culmination of three high schools and the fight escalated.

According to police, three teens were arrested. The officer was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Police will have extra patrols in the area Tuesday.