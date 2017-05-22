Police investigate abduction and beating in East Falls

- Police say a man was abducted and beaten in East Falls. Word about the alleged attack came from a witness.

It was just after seven Monday night when a witness called 9-1-1 to report a beating and abduction in the 2800 block of Roberts near Fox Street.

"One of the males was getting the best of the second male, beating him up," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The witness told police the beating victim was dragged to a nearby brown minivan and thrown inside.

At some point a third man exited the van, jumped in the victim's car and took off.

"That's when the person winning the fight got into the driver's side of the minivan with the victim still laying in the back, closed the side door and drove off,' Small said.

Investigators were checking surveillance cameras in the area. They say the witness is credible and they're not sure what the motive is for this assault, abduction and carjacking incident.

"We don't know if this was a result of an auto accident, turned into a road rage incident. We're not sure at this time," Small said.

Detectives took a statement from the witness. The only description of the suspect is 6'4" seen wearing a white shirt and black pants.