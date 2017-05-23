Trumps visit Jerusalem Holocaust memorial Yad Vashem

- President Donald Trump's brief visit to the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial may prove to be the most explosive stop during a hypersensitive trip to Israel. While Trump touts his Jewish daughter and his strong support for Israel, he has suffered a series of missteps on Jewish issues and appeared cavalier at times about the Holocaust.

Wearing a skullcap, Trump took part in a brief ceremony in the Hall of Remembrance and paid his respects to the 6 million Jews who perished at the hands of the Nazis and their collaborators.

Trump rekindled the eternal flame, and he and first lady Melania Trump laid a wreath of red and white flowers upon a stone slab. The slab sits atop an area of the museum where ashes of Holocaust victims from the extermination camps are buried. Both then observed a moment of silence.

Trump was also accompanied by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, and daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, an orthodox Jew.