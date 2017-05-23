Police arrest man, 23, in concert attack; ISIS claims responsibility

- UPDATE 7:40am ET Tuesday: Islamic State group says one of its members carried out the Manchester attack that killed 22 people.

BREAKING 7am ET Tuesday: Greater Manchester Police say they have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the apparent suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in the city.

Police say the man was arrested in south Manchester Tuesday, a day after the explosion killed 22 people and injured 59, many of them teenagers.

They did not provide details.

Police also said officials arrested a man at the Arndale shopping center in central Manchester -- but that the arrest is not believed to be connected to Monday night's attack.

UPDATE 6:45am ET Tuesday: Police have evacuated a large shopping center in Manchester, England. Police declined to comment on media reports that they have arrested a man there.

July McKenzie, who was shopping when the Arndale shopping center, said: "We were just in the shop and could hear people screaming and security guards telling everybody to get out."

Some people left the scene in tears, while others waited outside the mall.

The Arndale center was rebuilt after an IRA bombing in 1996.

An apparent suicide bomber attacked an Ariana Grande concert as it ended Monday night, killing 22 people among a panicked crowd of young concertgoers, some still wearing the star's trademark kitten ears and holding pink balloons as they fled. FOX News has identified the first victim of the explosion as Georgina Callander, 18. Runshaw College, where Callander was a student, confirmed the news and on social media in a statement. FOX NEWS ALERT: First teen victim of #ManchesterBombing identified as Georgina Callander pic.twitter.com/l3jN6MYpzG — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) May 23, 2017 "It is with enormous sadness that it appears that one of the people who lost their lives in Monday’s Manchester attack was one of our students here at Runshaw College. Georgina Callander was a former Bishop Rawstorne pupil studying with us on the second year of her Health and Social Care course," the college said. Teenage screams filled the arena just after the explosion, which also killed the attacker and injured dozens. The attack sparked a nightlong search for loved ones -- parents for the children they had accompanied or agreed to pick up, and friends for each other after groups were scattered by the blast. Twitter and Facebook were filled with appeals for the missing. There was no immediate claim of responsbility, but Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said police are treating the blast as an act of terrorism "until we know otherwise." A police helicopter hummed over the city as somber commuters hurried to work. Public transport shut down, and taxis offered to give stranded people free rides home, while residents opened their homes to provide lodging. broken.

