Closing arguments in trial of dad accused of killing son, 3

- Jurors will soon get the case of the South Jersey man accused of killing his son because the boy had become an impediment to his relationship with a teenage girlfriend.

Closing arguments are scheduled Tuesday at the trial of David Creato, 23.

Creato has maintained his 3-year-old son, Brendan, wandered away from his Haddon Township home in October 2015. The boy's body was found hours later in a wooded area by the Cooper River.

Prosecutors say the boy's neon green socks were clean, which would be impossible if he had wandered away from home.

Creato's lawyer claims prosecutors failed to show that Brendan Creato was killed or that his father had killed him.

A medical examiner testified Brendan died from "homicidal violence" but couldn't determine where or when he died.