Dog seen in viral video up for adoption

- It was a viral video that made many people cringe, but it hopefully soon will have a happy ending.

Meeko the dog was seen on video earlier this year and appears to be beaten by a frying pan. Gordon County officials arrested a 19-year-old woman in connection to that video back in March.

Since then, Meeko has been on the mend recovering from injuries and is said to be thriving.

Meeko is doing so well he is now seeking a forever family.

Anyone interested in giving Meeko a loving forever home can contact the Country Livin' Pet Rescue of Georgia through their Facebook page.

