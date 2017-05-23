Borgata switching rewards program to MGM's on June 7

- Planning to spend more time down the shore this summer? Look for a change inside one casino. Atlantic City's top-performing Borgata will switch to its new owner's player rewards program next month.

The casino says it is switching to MGM Resorts' "M life Rewards" on June 7. It will replace the My Borgata Rewards program

The timing and details of the switchover have been eagerly awaited by the casino's customers since MGM took full ownership of the Borgata last August.

The M life program will have five tiers: Sapphire, Pearl, Gold, Platinum and the premium invitation-only NOIR. It will enable members to earn credits at 17 MGM properties in Las Vegas, Mississippi, Detroit and Maryland.

The program also includes "M life Moments," which will offer experiences like a spa day at the Water Club, wine-tasting with a Borgata sommelier and lunch with Iron Chef Geoffrey Zakarian.