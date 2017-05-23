Disabled man removed from plane's exit row seat

Courtesy Timothy Seward via Storyful

- It doesn’t just happen in the U.S.

Sunday, a passenger was asked to leave his exit row seat on an Asiana Airlines flight from Beijing, China, to Seoul, South Korea, due to his prosthetic leg.

Tim Seward captured the moment he was approached by a cabin crew member who asked him to leave his seat, which he paid extra for, and you can watch the conversation.

The crew member was not able to prove that Seward was able to perform exit row duties.

The cabin attendant can be heard telling Seward in the cell phone video, “I cannot prove if your leg is functional.”

Seward reportedly said he’d flown in exit rows seats many times and is fully capable of performing the exit row duties.

He specifically pays extra for the seat so he can have extra room for his prosthetic leg.

Seward is an industrial designer, whose leg was amputated at the age of 11 after a battle with cancer.

Exit row seat passengers are required to be physically adept to open the emergency door and help other passengers exit the plane in the event of an emergency landing.