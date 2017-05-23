Sara Netanyahu caught on hot mic with Trumps

- Israel's first lady was caught on a hot mic bashing the media's treatment of her husband, reassuring President Trump that the country values his friendship.

Standing on the Ben Gurion Airport tarmac in Lod -- outside Tel Aviv -- Sara Netanyahu praised First Lady Melania Trump, saying that she speaks highly of her everywhere she goes.

"Because, the majority of the people of Israel, unlike the media, they love us," she continued, gesturing toward the cameras. "We tell them how you are great so they love you."

"We have something very much in common," President Trump said.

Meanwhile, the Trumps have arrived in Rome after their Mideast trip.