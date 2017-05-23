Man wanted for robbing bank branch in Jan. and over lunch

- You may have noticed something not right if you went to a bank in the Northeast over your lunch break.

Specifically, it’s the Republic Bank branch in the 8700 block of Frankford Avenue.

At about 12:05pm, a man entered the bank, approached a teller, and demanded money. He got an undisclosed amount of cash and then ran away on foot, last seen heading east on Frankford Avenue.

The same man is believed to have robbed the same bank branch on Jan. 24, and the FBI and Philadelphia Police Department Violent Crimes Task Force is asking for help catching him.

The suspect is described as in his late 20s, about 5’10” tall, with a thin build. Tuesday, he was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, ripped blue jeans, a dark baseball cap and sneakers.

Authorities say they consider him armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is urged to call the FBI/PPD Violent Crimes Task Force at 215-418-4000. There is a reward for information leading to his capture, and tipsters can remain anonymous.