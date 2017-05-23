Police: Intoxicated woman charged in disturbance at PHL

- Police say a New York woman has been charged after a disturbance at PHL.

It happened Monday night in Terminal A.

According to Tinicum Township Police, Jennifer Lee Henry, 46, was intoxicated and shouted racial slurs at an employee of the airport. While attempting to take her into custody, she allegedly kicked and attempted to trip officers. Investigators say she also spit in the face of one of the airport police officers.

Police say Henry was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest, harassment, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. She was arraigned at Prospect Park Court and is free after posting 10% or $40,000 bail.