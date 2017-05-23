Gov. Chris Christie orders flags lowered to half-staff in honor of victims of the Manchester

- Gov. Chris Christie signed an executive order ordering all state buildings to fly flags at half-staff on Wednesday, May 24 in recognition of the lives of and in mourning for the passing of the victims of the terrorist attacks in Manchester, England.

“On May 22, 2017, horrific acts of terrorism were committed at an arena in Manchester, England,” said Governor Chris Christie. “The evil perpetrators of these atrocities callously took the lives of more than 20 innocent people and injured dozens of others, including many defenseless children and young people. This act of terrorism represents an assault on civilized people throughout the world, and must be condemned in the strongest possible terms. It is with profound sadness that we mourn the loss of all the victims of the terrorist attack in Manchester, especially the children and young people, and we pause to offer our deepest sympathies to their families, friends, and loved ones.

