1 dead, 2 wounded in Germantown shooting

- Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting on the 5500 block of Heiskell Street which left a man dead and two wounded in Germantown.

It happen shortly before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say a 37-year-old man was shot once in the chest and was pronounced dead at Einstein Hospital. A 29-year-old woman was shot once in the right left and was taken to Einstein where she's in stable condition. A third victim, a 26-year-old man, was shot twice in the lower back. He was taken Einstein where he's listed in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made.

