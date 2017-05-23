HONORING OUR HEROES: Volunteers plant 10k flags as Memorial Day tribute

- Volunteers are planting 10,000 flags at the University of Phoenix as a Memorial Day tribute to honor the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country.

Fifty volunteers from the University of Phoenix are planting the flags, which spell out "Honoring Our Heroes," on Tuesday morning on the lawn of the university's Riverpoint campus to honor the sacrifices made by active-duty service members and veterans and their families.

50 volunteers lay out 10K flags spelling "Honor Our Heroes" in front of @UOPX. Will be up until Memorial Day, then flags taken to cemeteries pic.twitter.com/88OQT95mCj — Liz Kotalik FOX 10 (@LizKotalikFOX10) May 23, 2017

The flags will be removed prior to Memorial Day and donated to local veteran cemeteries.