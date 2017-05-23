Jetliner aborts takeoff from Newark Airport due to engine fire

By: FOX5NY.COM STAFF

Posted: May 23 2017 10:37PM EDT

Updated: May 23 2017 10:53PM EDT

NEW JERSEY (FOX 5 NEWS) - A United Airlines jet aborted takeoff from Newark Liberty International Airport Tuesday night because flames were seen shooting from one of its engines, several officials said.

"During taxiing of United flight 1579 from Newark to San Francisco, the tower notified the crew of what appeared to be flames from one of the engines. The crew immediately deployed the slides and evacuated the aircraft," United spokesman Jonathan Guerin said in a statement. "We have received early reports of an ankle injury."

Some passengers tweeted video from the airport's grounds, saying they evacuated the jetliner via the inflatable slides.

The Port Authority temporarily shut down the airport while emergency crews responded to the Boeing 757 aircraft. 

In a statement, the FAA said it will investigate.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories