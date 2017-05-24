Jury deliberating case of NJ dad for 3-year-son's murder

- It’s back to work for the jury deliberating whether a South Jersey man killed his 3-year-old son.

Deliberations among 9 women and 3 men are set to resume at 9am Wednesday, after the panel spent 20 minutes considering the evidence on Tuesday.

Prosecutors say David Creato killed young Brendan because the boy hindered his relationship with a teenage girlfriend. They spent 11 days on their case.

The defense has maintained Brendan wandered away from his Haddon Township home in October 2015. They spent an hour on their case.

The boy's pajama-clad body was found hours later, about a mile away, in a wooded area by the Cooper River.

During closing arguments, the prosecution told jurors Creato "had the motive and the opportunity and the means" to kill his son. But Creato's lawyer argued prosecutors had failed to show Creato was guilty.

A medical examiner testified Brendan died from "homicidal violence" but couldn't determine where or when he died.